Mahama fixed ‘dumsor’ and not Nana Akufo Addo – Yvonne Nelson

Award-winning actress Yvonne Nelson who earned the title Yaa Asantewaaa for organizing a demonstration for the frequent power outages dubbed ‘Dumsor Must Stop’ years ago has finally announced the government that solved the problem.

Since the Akufo-Addo led government came to power, people were of the view that he solved the persistent power outages that the country was experiencing years ago.

Some section of Ghanaians were also of the view that the former administration led by John Dramani Mahama solved the problem before he lost the 2016 elections.

It’s just a few weeks to the 2020 elections and the question of who solved ‘dumsor’ has once again surfaced and people are still debating over it.

Actress Yvonne Nelson has finally settled the debate by declaring that former President Mahama solved the issue before losing the elections.

She made this statement through a tweet when a netizen blamed her and other celebrities of being the cause of Ghana’s woes under the current government.

She posted: “I understand you are dumb…. let someone clever explain to you my dumsor campaign was for Ghanaians to get their lights back on, which President Mahama fixed and nothing else”.

See screenshot below: