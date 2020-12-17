type here...
GhPage Entertainment Mahama has refused to go to court because he doesn't want to...
Entertainment

Mahama has refused to go to court because he doesn’t want to be tagged an idiot- Countryman Songo

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Countryman Songo Mahama
Countryman Songo Mahama
- Advertisement -

Combative TV and radio journalist, Patrick Osei Agyeman nicknamed Countryman Songo, has ridiculed the NDC stating that their refusal to go to court is because they do not want to be given the infamous ”idiot” tag.

It could be recalled that the New Patriotic Party(NPP), dissatisfied with the results from the 2012 elections, filed an election petition to overturn the Electoral Commission’s supposedly flawed results from the presidential elections.

The NDC’s General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, cheekily mentioned ahead of the proceedings that any idiot could go to court.

Countryman Songo, however, has asked the NDC led by John Mahama to follow suit and file a petition to the court and quit protesting in the streets.

The host of the Fire4Fire show, speaking on Adom TV, called on the NDC to take their frustrations to court and end all protests because peace is the principal goal at the end of the day.

According to him, John Mahama and the NDC will have a taste of their own medicine should they decide to go to court and are hesitant because of it.

“If you say any idiot can go to court go to court. For now, you don’t want to be tagged as an idiot. In this life whatever you sow that is what you will reap. Respect yourselves please”, he expressed.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, December 17, 2020
Accra
broken clouds
86 ° F
86 °
86 °
70 %
2.9mph
75 %
Thu
85 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
83 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News