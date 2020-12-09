Mahama refuses to meet the Peace Council ahead of Election 2020 results declaration

John Dramani Mahama has turned down a meeting with the National Peace Council after the body called for a meeting with the NDC ahead of the declaration of election results.

The meeting was held in the absence of the ex-President as the Council sought to speak to the leaders of the party on ensuring decorum after the Electoral Commission makes its declaration.

Mahama’s running mate, Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman, and former National Security boss Larry Gbevlo Lartey were among the leaders who met with the Peace Council.

The ex-president bailed on the Peace Council supposedly because in his opinion the NPP were the ones who needed to meet the Council.

According to a program aired on the TV3’s Election Command Centre, Mahama reportedly absented himself from the meeting.

Earlier, Mahama had mentioned that any attempt by the NPP and the Electoral Commission to subvert the will of the Ghanaian populace will not be accepted by the NDC.

Mahama was confident that the NDC had won a total of 140 seats and will have a majority in the next parliament.