Main and side chic fight at the airport as they welcome their man from the US (VIDEO)

Hell broke loose at the Murtala Muhammed airport in Nigeria when a side chic and a main chic got into a fierce fight with each other after they had both gone to theairport to welcome their boyfriend.

According to the source, both ladies had gone to the airport to welcome their man who was returning to the country after visiting the United States for sometime now.

The fight which started as an exchange of words turned serious when both parties went physical and enaged in a fist fight causing a scene at the airport.

The situation got worse making the man they are fighing over jump in to seperate them but they were too powerful for him to handle.

Watch the video below:

YAWA: Side chic and main chic fight at the airport over their man who is returning from the US

Questions on the mind of people is why would the man make all the two women come to meet him at the airport if he knew it was going to create a problem for him.