“Maintain her, she’s too good” – Ghanaians charge on Fadda Dickson to keep Empress Gifty as the host of United Showbiz

By Armani Brooklyn
Fadda Dickson - Empress Gifty - Nana Ama Mcbrown
Ghanaians who have fallen in love with Empress Gifty’s hosting prowess have charged on Fada Dickson to maintain her as the new host of UTV’s United Showbiz following Nana Ama Mcbrown’s long absence.

According to Ghanaians who watched the show last week, Empress Gifty did exceptionally well as compared to John Dumelo and Yvonne Nelson who hosted the show two weeks ago.

Looking at the many comments on the internet, it appears viewers of the show have since fallen in love with Empress Gifty and would be more than happy if she’s maintained as permanent host of the show.

Even before these calls, Bulldog, Arnold, A Plus who are regular guests on the show commended Empress Gifty for taking charge of the show in a very calm and mature manner.

Take a look at the screenshots below to know more…

Meanwhile, Teacher Kwadwo who is Nana Ama Mcbrown’s co-host on the show has assured Ghanaians that Nana Ama will be back to host the show very soon.

Therefore her fans and loved ones shouldn’t be worried at all and ignore the wild rumours that she has been sacked.

