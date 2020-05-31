Wife of the late Major Maxwell Adam Mahama has in a heartfelt message mourned her husband 3 years after his tragic demise.

The army officer was lynched to death by a raging mob who mistook him for an armed criminal at Denkyira-Obuasi now New Obuasi on May 30, 2017.

Videos of this gruesome act after it went viral on social media left many people sick to their stomach for the sheer savagery displayed in the video.

Reports indicated that the late Major Mahama’s death was galamsey induced and that he was lured into his death unwarily by the town’s assembly member and his gang on the fateful day of his death.

On May 29, 2019, a statue of Major Mahama erected at the Airport Hills Roundabout in Accra was unveiled by Dominic Nitiwul, Ghana’s Minister of Defence, in a national campaign against mob action.

However, in a new post on her Instagram page to commemorate 3 years after she lost her husband, Barbara Mahama, the late Major’s wife has in an unfeigned message mourned him.

In her message, she made a statement that showed that his loss had not only affected her but their son as well. Major Mahama’s son Jaden, according to his wife, still holds on to his dad’s promise of returning home from his journey to Denkyira-Obuasi that led to his untimely death.

In the post, she shared a unique portrait of her late husband with the inscription ” It feels like you‘ve been gone for just 3 days. Continue to rest well Maxwell. We miss you is an understatement. Jaden still remembers that you told him you were going to come back from that journey”.

The late Major Maxwell Adam Mahama still lives on in the minds of Ghanaians and the memory of him is stuck in the hearts of everyone he holds dear especially his family.