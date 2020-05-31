A top Ghanaian musician who doubles as a midwife, Iona Reine in an interview has made some profound disclosures about nurses, pastors and the effect of using G-string.

Speaking on Kingdom FM with Fiifi Pratt, Iona indicated that some nurses are initiated into some occult societies where they are compelled to sell babies to pastors for rituals.

On the matter of why some ladies experience vaginal infections, the musician enunciated that it comes as a result of having an affair with someone with multiple partners.

She again mentioned that too many sweets also have a tendency to encourage the infection but that is not the main cause.

Iona Reine, the midwife again told Fiifi that ladies should avoid the use of G-string on a daily basis because it has a chance of causing vaginal infection.

Explaining her point she noted that organisms move through from the anus to the vagina when the G-string is worn on an everyday base. This can cause a serious virginal infection.

She also gave some of the bad experiences associated with her profession as a midwife. Iona explained that her job deal with many emotional moments. That she describes as very hard to deal with.