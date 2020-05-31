- Advertisement -

Ghanaians woke up on Sunday, 31st May 2020 to a shocking video of a UK Ghanaian man raining curses on another man for sleeping with his wife.

The name mentioned by the man cursing with schnapps and eggs was “Kwaku Manu”. This caused many people to point fingers at Kumawood actor, Kwaku Manu.

But Kwaku Manu has already come out to clear the air on the name mentioned and clarified several issues raised by people accusing him.

The actor explained he is not the one being mentioned and has no relationship with any woman named Afia Frimpomaa in the UK let alone a married woman.

Well, the real Kwaku Manu who is sleeping with the wives of other men abroad and has finally found himself cursed has been discovered.

He is also called Kwaku Manu like the man said and frankly shares nothing else in familiarity with the popular Ghanaian actor.

Check out his photo below

The Real identity of the Kwaku Manu who slept with someone’s wife in UK

Now the truth is out for all to know that Bob Siga is not the Kwaku Manu being cursed with over 10 gods in Ghana.