type here...
GhPage Lifestyle The real Kwaku Manu who slept with someone's wife in the UK...
Source:GHPAGE
Lifestyle

The real Kwaku Manu who slept with someone’s wife in the UK finally exposed

Avatar
By RASHAD
The Real identity of the Kwaku Manu who slept with someone's wife in UK
The Real identity of the Kwaku Manu who slept with someone's wife in UK
- Advertisement -

Ghanaians woke up on Sunday, 31st May 2020 to a shocking video of a UK Ghanaian man raining curses on another man for sleeping with his wife.

The name mentioned by the man cursing with schnapps and eggs was “Kwaku Manu”. This caused many people to point fingers at Kumawood actor, Kwaku Manu.

SEE HERE: Angry Ghanaian man in UK rain curses on Kwaku Manu with eggs and schnapps for sleeping with his wife (Video)

But Kwaku Manu has already come out to clear the air on the name mentioned and clarified several issues raised by people accusing him.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW AND REACTION FROM THE ACTOR

The actor explained he is not the one being mentioned and has no relationship with any woman named Afia Frimpomaa in the UK let alone a married woman.

SEE HERE: Kwaku Manu reacts to video of UK man cursing him for sleeping with his wife -Tells his side of the story in a new video (Watch)

Well, the real Kwaku Manu who is sleeping with the wives of other men abroad and has finally found himself cursed has been discovered.

He is also called Kwaku Manu like the man said and frankly shares nothing else in familiarity with the popular Ghanaian actor.

Check out his photo below

The Real identity of the Kwaku Manu who slept with someone's wife in UK
The Real identity of the Kwaku Manu who slept with someone’s wife in UK

SEE ALSO: Delay makes a bold statement to confirm she is a mom and wife now – Her baby is already learning to walk (Photos)

Now the truth is out for all to know that Bob Siga is not the Kwaku Manu being cursed with over 10 gods in Ghana.

Previous articleI asked Shatta Wale to fire his Militants – Bulldog
Next articleTop artist who is also a midwife narrates the dangers in wearing G-string

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Lifestyle

Top artist who is also a midwife narrates the dangers in wearing G-string

Mr. Tabernacle -
A top Ghanaian musician who doubles as a midwife, Iona Reine in an interview has made some profound disclosures about nurses, pastors...
Read more
Lifestyle

UK man curses Kwaku Manu with schnapps for sleeping with his wife

RASHAD -
A video has surfaced on social media where an angry Ghanaian man is raining curses on Kwaku Manu with schnapps and eggs.
Read more
Lifestyle

Obinim exposed again by Ken Agyapong for faking a dead woman resurrection

Gideon Osei-Agyare -
Kennedy Agyapong alleges that Obinim's claim to have resurrected a dead person is unfounded because it was staged.READ...
Read more
Lifestyle

Obinim’s father is my step dad’s cousin- Kennedy Agyapong

Gideon Osei-Agyare -
Obinim's father and Kennedy Agyapong's stepdad happen to be cousins amidst all the tension that now exists between them.
Read more
Lifestyle

Charles Agyin-Asare supports Kennedy Agyapong in exposing Obinim

Mr. Tabernacle -
Bishop Charles Agyin- Asare, the founder and Presiding Bishop of the Perez Chapel International, shockingly has thrown his weight behind Kennedy Agyapong...
Read more
Lifestyle

My son had to die for me to live- Prophet Badu Kobi finally confesses

RASHAD -
The founder and leader of Glorious Wave International Church, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi has finally spoken on why his son suddenly died.
Read more

TODAY

Sunday, May 31, 2020
Accra
few clouds
30 ° C
30 °
30 °
70 %
1.5kmh
20 %
Sun
29 °
Mon
31 °
Tue
30 °
Wed
29 °
Thu
30 °

Most Read

Entertainment

Delay subtly confirms she is a mother and a wife after her secret wedding

RASHAD -
For months now, Delay has been denying reports that she has given birth and married in secret somewhere abroad.
Read more
Nigeria News

Regina Daniels set to welcome first child with Ned Nwoko

RASHAD -
Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels is set to welcome her first child with her billionaire husband, Prince Ned Nwoko.The...
Read more
Entertainment

Kwaku Manu finally reacts to getting cursed for sleeping with someone’s wife

RASHAD -
A few moments ago, GhPage reported about a video of a UK based man raining curses on Kwaku Manu for sleeping with his wife.The...
Read more
Lifestyle

Photos of Di Asa lady, Ayisha who died after showing her raw boobs online

RASHAD -
GhPage reported about the death of a Facebook lady, Baby Ayisha who has sadly passed a few weeks after going viral on...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News