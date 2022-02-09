Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu gets E-levy cake to mark 65th birthday [Video]

- Advertisement -

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has made a strong statement about his stance on the controversial E-LEVY by cutting a cake to mark his birthday.

As part of his 65th birthday celebration, the Suame Lgesilator got himself a customized cake with the word “E-LEVY” boldly embossed on it.

In the midst of friends and acquaintances, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu alluded to the fact that he supports E-LEVY and has even gone to the extent of getting a cake to that effect on his birthday.

A video on the internet shows a rather exuberant Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu in the company of family, friends, and party functionaries including Vice President Bawumia, who collectively accepted the e-levy idea by dancing around the cake in merry-making.

Check Out Video Below: