An angry potential husband has demolished a house he built for his girlfriend’s family after they rejected him.

According to a source, the man who has been dating the lady for some time now decided to build a house for his future in-laws so they could move from their previous rented home.

The family accepted the decision and never told him they wouldn’t allow him to build a house for them.

However, after the completion of the house, he moved the family to stay in the place and officially expressed his decision to get married to their daughter.

But after days of thinking, the family finally gave their answer and it wasn’t what the man was expecting as he was told they wouldn’t allow him to marry their daughter.

Not happy with the answer the family gave him, he called in a bulldozer to demolish the house he had built as a gift for the family of his future in-laws.

It is said that this incident happened in Offinso in the Ashanti Region.

