Mrs Adelz the lady behind the recent expose on Tema-based rapper Sarkodie has urged his fans jumping into her DM to bash her to think about their actions again.

Award-winning actress Yvonne Nelson reshared a post from this social media user who claimed that Sarkodie in 2016 had sex with another lady which resulted in the lady getting pregnant but blocked her.

Her exposé got some fans of the rapper bashing her for trying to spew lies against the BET Award winner because he is making waves due to his issues with Yvonne Nelson.

But in her response which was also published by Yvonne Nelson, she stated that the people insulting her are ignorant and don’t know the true colours of the person they are supporting.

She disclosed that we are humans and we commit blunders but the best thing to do is to accept responsibility and not say nobody is a saint to defend themselves and stay away from responsibilities.

She added that Sarkodie instead of taking responsibility for everything he has done rather made matters worse by releasing a song where he used unprintable words to describe Yvonne Nelson someone he had slept with before.

She noted that fans and followers are just been fooled all thanks to social media and they don’t know the true colours of the people.

She concluded that the world would be a better place if people accept responsibility for their actions.

