25yr old man arrested for killing pregnant girlfriend at a hotel in Kokomlemle

A 25-year-old man identified as Isaac Mensah has been arrested by the Nima Police officers for killing his girlfriend.

According to the Head of Public Affairs Unit of the Accra Police Command, DSO Efia Tenge, The incident happened at a hotel in Kokomlemle, Greater Accra Region.

She explained that Isaac Mensah received his girlfriend who has now been revealed was pregnant at the hotel on 1st March 2020.

The management of the hotel in their report to the police explained that later that night Isaac Mensah left his hotel room and never returned.

After smelling unbearable stench from the room the next day, they broke into the room and saw the lifeless body of the deceased on the bed.

They quickly reported the case to the police and a manhunt for the suspected killer begun. But knowing his crimes, the suspect was nowhere to be found until now.

Isaac Mensah was finally caught by the Nima Police at Mampong in the Ashanti Region of Ghana and has been transported back to face the law in Accra.