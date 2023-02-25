- Advertisement -

Two days ago, reports went viral that award-winning Ghanaian YouTuber professionally known as Wode Maya has had his Youtube account hacked.

The hackers who hijacked Wode Maya’s over 1.2 million renamed it from Wode Maya to Microstrategy (@micro_strategy0).

Which is an American company that provides business intelligence, mobile software, and cloud-based services to customers.

Ever since the takeover, the channel has been streaming a fundraiser and live session about cryptocurrency, spearheaded by Michael J. Saylor.

READ ALSO: Wode Maya’s YouTube account hacked



According to a simple search on google, Michael J. Saylor is an American entrepreneur and business executive.



He is the executive chairman and co-founder of MicroStrategy, a company that provides business intelligence, mobile software, and cloud-based services.



Saylor served as MicroStrategy’s chief executive officer from 1989 to 2022.

He authored the 2012 book The Mobile Wave: How Mobile Intelligence Will Change Everything.

He is also the sole trustee of Saylor Academy, a provider of free online education.

As of 2016, Saylor had been granted 31 patents and had 9 additional applications under review.

Forbes also reports that he has an estimated net worth of around 1.6 billion.

Amidst this tension, Wode Maya is officially yet to break since on the issue. He hasn’t posted on any of his social media pages since Thursday 23rd February 2023.

READ ALSO: Wode Maya’s YouTube account hack – hidden secret revealed