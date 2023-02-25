type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentMan behind Wode Maya's YouTube account takeover exposed
Entertainment

Man behind Wode Maya’s YouTube account takeover exposed

By Armani Brooklyn
- Advertisement -

Two days ago, reports went viral that award-winning Ghanaian YouTuber professionally known as Wode Maya has had his Youtube account hacked.

The hackers who hijacked Wode Maya’s over 1.2 million renamed it from Wode Maya to Microstrategy (@micro_strategy0).

Which is an American company that provides business intelligence, mobile software, and cloud-based services to customers.

Ever since the takeover, the channel has been streaming a fundraiser and live session about cryptocurrency, spearheaded by Michael J. Saylor.

READ ALSO: Wode Maya’s YouTube account hacked


According to a simple search on google, Michael J. Saylor is an American entrepreneur and business executive.


He is the executive chairman and co-founder of MicroStrategy, a company that provides business intelligence, mobile software, and cloud-based services.


Saylor served as MicroStrategy’s chief executive officer from 1989 to 2022.

He authored the 2012 book The Mobile Wave: How Mobile Intelligence Will Change Everything.

He is also the sole trustee of Saylor Academy, a provider of free online education.
As of 2016, Saylor had been granted 31 patents and had 9 additional applications under review.

Forbes also reports that he has an estimated net worth of around 1.6 billion.

Amidst this tension, Wode Maya is officially yet to break since on the issue. He hasn’t posted on any of his social media pages since Thursday 23rd February 2023.

READ ALSO: Wode Maya’s YouTube account hack – hidden secret revealed

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Saturday, February 25, 2023
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    83.5 ° F
    83.5 °
    83.5 °
    75 %
    2.9mph
    100 %
    Sat
    87 °
    Sun
    86 °
    Mon
    86 °
    Tue
    86 °
    Wed
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News