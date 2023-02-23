As confirmed, Wode Maya’s account hacked was hacked just a few hours ago today, Thursday 23rd Feb.2023

A google search on his over 1 million subscribers channel reveals that it has been taken over by a hacker called “Microstrategy.”

READ ALSO: Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya spoils wife with a new car as Christmas gift

The notorious hacker has deleted all his videos which were totalling over 400 in number with rich and evergreen content.

Meanwhile, the renowned YouTuber is yet to comment on the matter, however, his followers who have noticed are praying fervently for the channel to be restored.

Wode Maya, born Berthold Kobby Winkler Ackon is one of the most influential Ghanaian YouTubers.

The 32-year-old’s YouTube vlogs promoting the African Continent have made a huge impact on people’s lives.

Take a look at the screenshot below to know more…

READ ALSO: Ghana-Togo border: Wode Maya’s cameras seized for refusing to pay ‘bribe’