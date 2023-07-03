Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

A young man on social media has revealed that he has broken up with his newfound girlfriend three days after dating her because of punctuation marks.

According to the man, he has been in a relationship with this lady for the past three days and the lady has never used a punctuation mark in any of their chats and that is a turn-off for him.

He mentioned that what even angers him more is that she even fails to use a question mark when asking him a question in their conversations.

He posted: “I know I just met this babe but I can’t do this anymore. Three days of chatting and she has not used a single comma, full stop, or even question mark! She will just say “Have you eaten”. What is that? Are you asking a question or telling me something!? Am I asking for too much? I am not even saying you should use anything fancy like a semi colon, hyphen, or exclamation mark! And apart from lagos all states in Nigeria are proper nouns! What is abuja?”.

