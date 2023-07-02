Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

A married woman in Ghana has spoken up about how she has lost her feelings for her spouse but is in love with her pastor.

While remaining anonymous on Facebook, she texted relationship expert and counsellor David Papa Bondzie-Mbir.

She said in the message that she had grown close to her pastor, who also happens to be a licensed counsellor and therapist.

Also Read: Man allegedly demolishes house he built for girlfriend’s family

She claims that the pastor is assisting her in resolving her marital problems, but she has nonetheless grown romantically interested in her.

The woman claims that the pastor, who has been widowed for nearly two years, has informed her that he doesn’t date those who seek his advice.

“I told the pastor about my feelings for him, and he said that he always felt the same way about me, which is why he talked to me about divorce. I met him at home one day, and he never stopped looking at me. He played with me, watched a movie with me, prayed with me, and, similarly, kissed me. I kissed the ba?k, vigorously, and almost finished.

We were texting and sinning that day, and it was not just about learning about erasing but about our feelings for each other. My husband is better, and he has always been kind and loving to me immediately.“

Also Read: UK authorities made me wear a GPS tracker for 6 months – Hajia4Reall

Read the statement

Read More: Video of a married woman begging her sister to sleep with her husband causes stir