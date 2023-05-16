Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

A rich Ghanaian man by the name of Michael Banahene has built a hospital for the people of Lapaz after what he experienced when his son was seriously sick and needed to be admitted some years ago.

The lack of bed syndrome has been a serious problem in Ghana and this has led to the loss of many lives in health facilities in the country.

For those who are rich, they can afford to visit some private hospitals in the country or better still fly outside the country to seek medical care.

But in the case of Michael Banahene, it was revealed that some years ago his son was seriously sick and when they visited some of the public hospitals in the country, they were referred to different hospitals all because there was no bed to admit his son.

Following this experience he decided to help solve this problem and built a hospital for the people of Lapaz.

According to Mr Banahene who is also a member of the East Legon Executive Club, he decided to build the hospital in Lapaz because that is where he started hustling from and believes they need a hospital.

Mr Banahene who is a spare parts and lubricant dealer gave broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah a tour of the hospital facility.

Watch the video below:

