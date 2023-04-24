- Advertisement -

Reports coming in from Nigeria confirm that the Kaduna State Police Command has arrested a man for butchering his girlfriend to death.



Spokesperson of the command, DSP Muhammad Jalige, who confirmed the arrest in a statement issued on Monday, April 24, 2023, said the suspect was rescued as he was about to be lynched by a mob.

Jalige said on April 23rd that at about 21:30hrs, the Command received a distress call that there was a mob action at NEPA Roundabout in Kaduna metropolis where an unruly crowd were about to lynch a man.

Operatives were immediately mobilised to the scene.

“On getting there they met the suspect lying unconscious and surrounded by a crowd,” he said.

According to Jalige, information gathered revealed that the suspect attacked his girlfriend at Old Command Secondary and Nursery School, Sokoto Road, Kaduna with a machete and inflicted multiple degrees of injury on her face, arms and hands.

He explained that during the attack the man severed her left hand completely, alleging that he had spent a lot of resources and his entire savings on her and she wanted to dump him for another man.

The victim was rushed to Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital, for treatment where a doctor on duty confirmed she was dead.

“The corpse of the lady has been deposited at the same hospital, for an autopsy,” Jalige said.

