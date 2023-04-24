Boyfriend stabs his girlfriend to death for cheating on him

A young Nigerian lady has been reportedly stabbed to death by her boyfriend for cheating on him.

According to sources, the young lady who is in her early 20s was pronounced dead after she was rushed to the hospital to receive treatment.

The boyfriend who stabbed her to death is currently on the run after committing the heinous crime.

Apparently, the guy has been suspecting Oyije of cheating on him for some time now but she had always dismissed the cheating allegations.

During one of their heated argument, he stabbed her with a kitchen knife and immediately fled.

The police is currently on a man-hunt for the boyfriend who has never been seen again after committing the heinous crime.

This sad story was shared on Facebook by the deceased’s sister on Facebook – Who has vowed to see to it that the guy who murdered her sister rots in jail.

