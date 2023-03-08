A man from Kenya has been left heartbroken after he discovered that his wife of many years was cheating on him with multiple men.

Narrating his shocking discovery, he said he loved his wife wholeheartedly and did everything to make life comfortable for her but she paid him back in the cruelest way.

According to him, his love for her was at 101% but after the heartbreaking discovery, it dropped to 50%.

He made this revelation in a recent interview with Tuko, a media house in Kenya, while recounting how he found out about his wife’s philandering ways.

The highly disappointed husband said he found evidence that his wife was cheating on him with seven men, to whom she was sending ‘nice’ pictures to, after Valentine’s day. He said she was also discussing sex with all the men.

He went on to explain that he discovered that his wife sent pictures of the gift he showered her for Valentine’s to these men and made fun of him.

He added that she consistently forwarded screenshots of his chat with her to her lovers and made fun of him, even calling him an “idiot”.