Man caught after murdering and burying his girlfriend and daughter
Man caught after murdering and burying his girlfriend and daughter

Gideon Osei-Agyare
Man murdered girlfriend
A man has been apprehended after he murdered his girlfriend and her daughter and secretly buried their bodies.

According to reports, a Burkinabe man who has been living with his German girlfriend and her 13-year-old daughter in Ghana since January 2020 is currently in the grips of the Police.

Apparently, he buried the bodies in the bushes close to where they lived and the stench from his place coupled with their disappearance got their neighbours suspicious.

They therefore filed a complaint with the Krokrobite Police for his arrest after the bodies were discovered.

The Police are working on the exhumation of the bodies for autopsy as part of their investigation on the case.

The cause of the murder is yet to be revealed as the expatriate is currently in Police custody awaiting trial.

Source:GHPAGE

