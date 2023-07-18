Man contemplates cancelling wedding after finding out his fiancée’s real age

A man, aged 31, has shockingly discovered his fiancée’s true age just 14 days prior to their wedding.
This intriguing incident was shared on Twitter by a ship navigator named Danky, who revealed that the woman had initially told her fiance that she was just 30 and they were deeply in love.
However, a few days before their wedding, he learned that she was actually 37 years old.
READ ALSO: 26-year-old lady happily flaunts her 14-year-old boyfriend online (Video)
In the tweet, Danky sought the opinions of netizens on how they would handle such a situation if they were in the man’s position.
“He was 31, she was 30 and they were both in love. Two weeks to the wedding, he found out she’s 37. If you were in his shoes, what will you do?”
Some people advised the man to walk away, while others urged him to forgive the lady and go on with the wedding.
READ ALSO: Trending video of a middle-aged man lodging into a hotel room with his JHS girlfriend causes stir
He was 31, she was 30 and they were both in love. Two weeks to the wedding, he found out she's 37. If you were in his shoes, what will you do?— Danky? (@Capt_Danky) July 17, 2023
Below are some of the reactions from tweeps who have come across the story…
READ ALSO: Pastor, wife and their daughter walk on the streets naked to follow the footsteps of Adam and Eve