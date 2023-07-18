type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestylePastor, wife and their daughter walk on the streets naked to follow...
Lifestyle

Pastor, wife and their daughter walk on the streets naked to follow the footsteps of Adam and Eve

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
- Advertisement -

A Ugandan charismatic pastor has gone viral on social media after ordering his wife and daughter to walk naked with him in the streets of Kampala.

In a trending clip, the pastor together with his wife and their only child roamed the streets unclothed.

According to the pastor, his decision to walk naked in the streets with his family is to emulate Adam and Eve.

READ ALSO: Young African man shares loved-up moment with elderly foreign lover (Video)

In the Holy Bible, Genesis 1 narrates the creation week in which God created the heavens and the earth and filled them with creatures that would fulfill His plan and purpose.


Genesis 2 zooms in to focus on His creation of the first man and woman, and the concluding statement of all this creative activity is, “And the man and his wife were both naked and were not ashamed” (Genesis 2:25, ESV).


Adam and Eve were innocent, having no sin or guilt, and thus had no shame. What happens in Genesis 3 helps us understand how valuable that condition of innocence really was.

Click on this LINK to watch the video…

READ ALSO: Lady nearly dies after factory machine traps her hand [Video]

    Source:GHpage

    TODAY

    Tuesday, July 18, 2023
    Accra
    light rain
    80 ° F
    80 °
    80 °
    80 %
    2.9mph
    76 %
    Tue
    80 °
    Wed
    82 °
    Thu
    80 °
    Fri
    81 °
    Sat
    79 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways