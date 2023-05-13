type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsMan cries after losing over Ghc10,000 belonging to his mother to sports...
News

Man cries after losing over Ghc10,000 belonging to his mother to sports betting

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Man cries after losing over Ghc10,000 belonging to his mother to sports betting
- Advertisement -

A Nigerian man has taken to the popular microblogging platform, Twitter, to cry out for help after losing N400,000 which is equivalent to Ghc 10,162 belonging to his mother to betting.

According to his tweet, the money is his mum’s business capital and she would need the funds to restock.

READ ALSO: Banker contemplates suicide after losing his entire savings to sports betting

Man cries after losing over Ghc10,000 belonging to his mother to sports betting


The young man, simply identified as Tomiwa, promised to stop betting if anyone comes to his aid.


Good morning sir, please help me, I lost over 400k of my mom’s money. I keep chasing my lost. Please, she’s travelling today to buy clothes. I swear I’ll stop betting if you help me. Please. I’ve messaged others no answer. I’m having panic already. I have all the evidence.” He wrote on Twitter.

Take a look at the screenshot below to know more…

READ ALSO: Top GH punter, Enokay, suggests betting as revenue generation option to gov’t; shows his big wins

    Source:Ghpage

    TODAY

    Saturday, May 13, 2023
    Accra
    clear sky
    81 ° F
    81 °
    81 °
    89 %
    1.6mph
    0 %
    Sat
    88 °
    Sun
    89 °
    Mon
    85 °
    Tue
    85 °
    Wed
    87 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News