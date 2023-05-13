Man cries after losing over Ghc10,000 belonging to his mother to sports betting

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian man has taken to the popular microblogging platform, Twitter, to cry out for help after losing N400,000 which is equivalent to Ghc 10,162 belonging to his mother to betting.

According to his tweet, the money is his mum’s business capital and she would need the funds to restock.

The young man, simply identified as Tomiwa, promised to stop betting if anyone comes to his aid.



Good morning sir, please help me, I lost over 400k of my mom’s money. I keep chasing my lost. Please, she’s travelling today to buy clothes. I swear I’ll stop betting if you help me. Please. I’ve messaged others no answer. I’m having panic already. I have all the evidence.” He wrote on Twitter.

Take a look at the screenshot below to know more…

