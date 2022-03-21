- Advertisement -

A young Ghanaian man has taken to Facebook to bemoan the ridiculous demands his officiating pastor has made before accepting to oversee his wedding.

According to this man, who has been left in a dilemma, he informed his pastor of his plans to have a white wedding to crown the small traditional ceremony he and his wife did months before.

To his surprise, the pastor requested to see his Tithe card to confirm his monetary contribution and devotion to the church before any further action would be taken towards the wedding.

After honestly revealing that his payment was 3 years delayed, the pastor emphatically told him, with a stern face, that “you’re not a church”.

This means, in order for the white wedding to come off in the church, he would have to pay all outstanding Tithes before his marriage could be officiated.

The man who is “painfully infuriated” by the pastor’s demands is planning on calling off the wedding to invest the money in his wife’s education in Nursing. But how to convince his wife to buy into his decision is now the problem.

Meanwhile, his wife’s pastor has also demanded a “litany of lab tests” to be conducted. They were also given a marriage questionnaire to answer, which he says he finds some of the questions “highly preposterous”.

Read his plight as captured in the screenshot below

What would be your advice to this man?