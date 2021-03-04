type here...
Man who demolished house he built for girlfriend finally tells his part of the story

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
man destroys sidechick house
More details regarding the story of how a man went as far as demolishing a house he built for his girfriend because she had dumped him have dropped.

In a story earlier published by Ghpage, a man paid for a million rand house he had built for his girlfriend to be razed to the ground because she had cheated on him.

A new development has clarified the genesis of the whole issue. In a video chanced upon by Ghapage, the man in question who was present during the demolition has explained what triggered his decision.

The boyfriend revealed that as a couple, he and his woman decided to make an investment towards their future.

Apparently, his girlfriend had a parcel of land and so he decided to build them a house on it.

The South African man remarked that after completing the project worth 1 million rands, he found out his lady was cheating on him.

After confronting her about it, the lady reportedly told the guy in his face that she was too good for him, and as such ended the relationship.

The extremely irked man decided to deploy excavators to go tear down the building he had built for her leaving her the undeveloped land.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Some on social media have commended the unnamed gentleman and suggested that he took the right decision.

Source:GHPAGE

