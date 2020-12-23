Man dies just a week after graduating from Law School

- Advertisement -

We are living in a crazy world indeed. No sweetness here in this very world we living in. One day born, One day die.

Ghpage has sighted yet another heartbreaking story. Just when a family thought of celebrating the success of their ‘son’ death has laid its icy hands on him.

A handsome young and energic man who graduated from the Law School has died a week after his graduation from Law School. He passed away yesterday, 22 December 2020.

The cause of his death is not known. However, according to information, the young man struggled and suffered to see himself through Law school.

A Facebook user identified by the name Hi Sense Long Jon broke this sad news to the public; Sharing this bad tiding he wrote; “A guy who suffered soo much to take care of himself in a law school graduated last week n died yesterday”.

See Screenshot of the post and photos of the Lawyer;