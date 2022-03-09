type here...
Man dumps Slay Queen girlfriend after she almost set his house on fire while trying to fry egg [Video]
News

Man dumps Slay Queen girlfriend after she almost set his house on fire while trying to fry egg [Video]

By Kweku Derrick
slay queen set pan on fire
A Nigerian man has literally tossed his girlfriend out of the window after she failed in her attempt to impress him with her culinary skills.

According to the man, the lady, who he described as a slay queen, tried frying eggs in his kitchen but ended up setting the utensil on fire with her recklessness.

In the short video he shared with GossipMill, the man captured the shocking moment showing the pot still on flames as a piece of evidence to whoever might doubt him.

The disbelieve at the sight of the flaming pot could be heard in the voices of some faceless people screaming in the background on entering the kitchen.

Watch the video below.

    Source:GHPage

