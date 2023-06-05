Man happily tattoos his girlfriend’s name on his face; Joyfully Shares pictures of it online

- Advertisement -

A man has gone the extra mile to prove his undying love for his beloved girlfriend by inking her beautiful name on his face just to inform the entire world that he has found the right partner for life.



Getting your lover’s name or face tattooed on your body might actually give your relationship a new depth.

READ ALSO: Efia Odo goes almost naked on TikTok to show off all her nine tattoos

It could be a romantic manner of expressing your commitment to your lover and stating that you’re in it for the long haul.

In this fast-trending picture, the unidentified man inked the name Tynisha just above his left eyebrow

Well, the question that many social media users are currently asking is – What would the man do with the tattoo should the relationship hit the rocks since he got it done permanently on his skin?

READ ALSO: Guy cancels wedding after finding a tattoo on his fiancée’s thighs