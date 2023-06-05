type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleMan happily tattoos his girlfriend's name on his face; Joyfully Shares pictures...
Lifestyle

Man happily tattoos his girlfriend’s name on his face; Joyfully Shares pictures of it online

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Man happily tattoos his girlfriend's name on his face; Happily Shares pictures of it online
- Advertisement -

A man has gone the extra mile to prove his undying love for his beloved girlfriend by inking her beautiful name on his face just to inform the entire world that he has found the right partner for life.


Getting your lover’s name or face tattooed on your body might actually give your relationship a new depth.

READ ALSO: Efia Odo goes almost naked on TikTok to show off all her nine tattoos

Man happily tattoos his girlfriend's name on his face; Happily Shares pictures of it online

It could be a romantic manner of expressing your commitment to your lover and stating that you’re in it for the long haul.

In this fast-trending picture, the unidentified man inked the name Tynisha just above his left eyebrow

Well, the question that many social media users are currently asking is – What would the man do with the tattoo should the relationship hit the rocks since he got it done permanently on his skin?

READ ALSO: Guy cancels wedding after finding a tattoo on his fiancée’s thighs

    Source:GHpage

    TODAY

    Monday, June 5, 2023
    Accra
    light rain
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    74 %
    2.2mph
    20 %
    Mon
    83 °
    Tue
    83 °
    Wed
    83 °
    Thu
    82 °
    Fri
    80 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News