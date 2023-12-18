- Advertisement -

A Nigerian man who could be a potential second black president of the United States of American faces a heartbreaking situation as rats alleged by netizens to be sent from his family house eat up his international passport containing a valid American visa, disrupting his travel plans.

A video shared on Ghpage TV on instagram captured his lamentations as a result of the damage caused by these rodents.

READ ALSO: Stonebwoy has reportedly sold out the 40,000 capacity Accra Sports Stadium – PHOTO

In light of this unfortunate incident, he shared pieces of advice with his fellows, urging them to be diligent in safeguarding their passports by keeping them in secure locations.

The incident has gained widespread attention online, with commenters sharing their thoughts and proposing potential solutions to address the loss of both passport and visa.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Watch the video below