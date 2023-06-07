- Advertisement -

A 20-year-old car washer Elvis Yeboah has been jailed for 18 months by the circuit court in Dormaa Ahenkro for entry and stealing.

According to the source, the convict stole a car battery, stabilizer, a woofer and speakers valued at Ghc 1,040 all of which he pleaded guilty to the court.

It continued that the complaint also identified as Hayford Asante on Sunday, May 14 returned from Church at about 3 pm and met the suspect in his room.

Upon questioning him, he(the convict) claimed he was looking for his friend but Hayford noticed that Elvis had packed the said items into a bag belonging to him (the complaint).

They later started struggling but the compliant was able to overpower the suspect and later managed to take him to the Police station with the items he stole as exhibits.

Police Inspector Emmanuel Asare who handled the case told the court that the convict was re-arrested and interrogations carried out once again at the police station and the convict confirmed going to the house of the complaint to steal.

