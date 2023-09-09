Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Moyo Lawal Leak video – Famous Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal is at the centre of controversy as her bedroom tape gets leaked on the internet.



The notable actress can be seen in a video making the rounds on social media with her lover while in the act of making love.

Moyo Lawal who was very much aware of her lover recording the incident could be heard urging him to concentrate and make her feel like a real woman

Her unbothered demeanour all through the bedroom escapade has left her fans fuming for consenting to such an act.

The leaked bedroom tape has left her supporters divided over the stain it may bring to her reputation and being a role model to other upcoming stars.

Reactions trailing leaked bedroom tape of Moyo Lawal



Panache wrote, “She was drunk in that video fcck!!! This guy took advantage of her”

Sir Salmjay penned: “This Moyo Lawal just get big yansh she no get skills in bed just dey there like a log of wood”

Chris Collection stated: “Blood of Jesus is this not Moyo Lawal? What was she thinking allowing a man to record her while having sex?”

Wet penned: “Why would you let a man record you while having sex? Especially you knowing you’re a celebrity chai. Not even your husband sef, so how that man’s face just shows maybe he wants to be popular with the Moyo Lawal sex tape who knows”

Bambam opined: “Moyo Lawal you’re doing well”

Cabaye said: “Na Moyo Lawal Abi my eyes dey pain me. Anyways na s3xtape season”.

Black Bulldozer wrote: “Did actress Moyo Lawal leak her s3x tape. Because wtf did I just watch. Not even with her husband”.

Who Is Moyo Lawal (Biography) – All You Need To Know About The Nollywood actress



Moyo Lawal is a popular Nigerian actress in the Nollywood film industry.

She was born on January 1, 1985, in Badagry, Lagos State, Nigeria.

Moyo Lawal is known for her talent, striking beauty, and her contributions to the Nigerian entertainment scene. Here’s everything you need to know about her:

Early Life and Education

Moyo Lawal had her early education in Lagos State before proceeding to the University of Lagos, where she studied Creative Arts. Her educational background in the arts laid the foundation for her acting career.

Acting Career

Moyo Lawal made her debut in Nollywood in 2005 and has since featured in numerous movies.

She is known for her roles in both English and Yoruba-language films, showcasing her versatility as an actress. Some of her notable movies include “30 Days in Atlanta,” “Tinsel,” “Jenifa’s Diary,” “Superstory,” and “Hustle.”

Television

In addition to her film roles, Moyo Lawal has also made appearances on Nigerian television series.

Her role in “Tinsel,” a popular Nigerian soap opera, contributed significantly to her recognition in the industry.

Endorsements

Moyo Lawal has also enjoyed endorsements from various brands and companies in Nigeria. Her popularity and appeal have made her a suitable choice for endorsement deals.

Social Media Presence



Moyo Lawal is active on social media, particularly Instagram, where she engages with her fans and shares updates about her life and career.

Her social media presence has also helped her connect with a wider audience.

Controversies and Personal Life

Like many public figures, Moyo Lawal has faced her fair share of controversies and rumors, some of which involve her personal life.

However, she has remained relatively private about her personal affairs.

Body Positivity

Moyo Lawal is known for her advocacy of body positivity. She often shares messages of self-acceptance and promotes a healthy body image.

Her openness about her struggles with body confidence has resonated with many fans.

Entrepreneurship

In addition to her acting career, Moyo Lawal has explored entrepreneurship. She has been involved in ventures related to fashion and beauty, demonstrating her business acumen.

Moyo Lawal Sex Leak



On 9th September 2023, Moyo Lawal made it into the headlines after her sex tape got leaked online.

In the video, she was making out with a dark man believed to be her lover.

She was fully aware that the act was been recorded because, in a part of the viral video, she urged her partner to fully concentrate on recording the video.

Below is a 2023 movie titled ICOMPATIBLE featuring Moyo Lawal.

Moyo Lawal is deeply loved by her fans worldwide.