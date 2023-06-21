- Advertisement -

Apostle Ekatso of the Jehovah The Creator Church of All Nations has in an interview with Rashad on Rush Hour disclosed that no man would marry actress Yvonne Nelson.

According to Apostle Ekatso, the abortion committed by Yvonne Nelson has blocked all good things which would have come her way.

He explained that committing abortion is a great sin and that anyone who commits abortion needs to seek the face of God as soon as possible before things go wrong.

Sharing his thought on the newly published book by Award-winning actress Yvonne Nelson titled “I AM NOT YVONNE NELSON”, he explained that per what she has written in her book it would be difficult for any man to want to marry her.

He argued that the soul of the aborted baby is angry and always trying its possible to prevent its parents from getting good things.

Watch the video below:

Yvonne Nelson despite having a baby daddy is still unmarried and hasn’t shown any interest in getting married anything soon.

