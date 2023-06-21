Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

The leader of Jehovah The Creator Church of All Nations Apostle Ekatso has joined in the ongoing discussion about Yvonne Nelson‘s book “I AM NOT YVONNE NELSON”.

According to the Preacher, abortion is a big sin in the eyes of God and if things are done or performed for the people involved, they might not even make it to Heaven on judgement day.

He continued that this is not a sin only committed by the female alone but rather by both the male and female involved.

Also Read: Duncan Williams son Joel wanted to marry me – Yvonne Nelson

Apostle Ekatso explained that the soul of that aborted foetus isn’t in Heaven as some people claim but rather it’s hanging and hovering around destroying good things coming in the way of its parents.

In the case of Yvonne Nelson, he asked claimed the actress is facing her judgement now and wants people to wait and see what would happen to the award-winning actress.

He added that the conversation about the book would go on for about two weeks and that would be the end of Yvonne Nelson because no one is going to talk about her again in the industry.

For Sarkodie, he alleged that some things are not going on well with the rapper simply because of the abortion he had with Yvonne in 2010.

Also Read: Abena Korkor blast Sarkodie for aborting pregnancy with Yvonne Nelson

He concluded that their act has ended their career and they need to seek help from men of God as soon as possible otherwise Yvonne might end up dying.

Apostle Ekatsi claimed there was no need for Yvonne to write a book about this but she should have rather spoken with a pastor or someone who has knowledge on matters of spirituality to help her.

Watch the video below:

Read More: I was made to believe my father didn’t like me – Yvonne Nelson