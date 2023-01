A man has been subjected to lashes after he was nabbed stealing a bunch of plantain at Elebele community in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State. in Nigeria.

The suspect, who was caught two days ago, was given strokes of cane by the newly appointed Community Development Committee (CDC) Chairman, Comrade Okala Precious Peter.

A Facebook user named Comrade Okala Precious Peter took to the platform to share photos of the scene accompanied by a description of the incident.