A US-based Ghanaian has shared a chilling story of how Ghana’s Ministry of Health failed to secure free hospital beds from the USA over issues of import duties.

One Osei Kufuor alleged in a tweet Tuesday that he had the privilege to pick a warehouse full of new hospitals beds from the USA to donate to any hospital in Africa.

He claimed that he contacted the Health Ministry to arrange to receive the equipment but received the shock of his life when he was asked to pay in full all duties covering the consignment.

Considering the cost he would incur, he subsequently diverted the donation to neighbouring West African country, Nigeria, where the said hospital beds were cleared without charges.

GHPage.com cannot immediately confirm this claims and it is not clear when this happen.

No bed syndrome

Ghana’s healthcare system is beset with several challenges along the delivery chain.

The situation of lack of beds has forced some hospitals to suspend referrals from other health facilities, which in some cases have led to the death of patients.

Abandoned health facilities, lack of medicines and systemic corruption have equally been bemoaned.