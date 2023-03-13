- Advertisement -



Unfortunately, one woman’s plan for paying her tertiary fees backfired and the results were fatal.

Police officers have arrested a man from Ndola (Malawi) for stabbing his girlfriend 19 times after she attempted to break up with him.

The 41-year-old man was apprehended for allegedly stabbing his 24-year-old girlfriend to death after she decided to end her romantic relationship with him.

According to a police report, Justin Musonda stabbed his girlfriend, 19 times around 04:00 AM at a lodge by telling her he only wants to spend one last night with him since she was leaving him.

Justin narrated to the police that he had been sponsoring his girlfriend’s tertiary education with the view that the two would marry after completing university.



But upon completing her studies, she told him she was no longer interested in marrying him marry him because she now wants to marry someone else who is educated.



After that, Justin convinced her to meet him at a lodge where he decided to murder her.

There’s no justification for taking someone’s life just because they left you for someone else.

You can recover lost wealth and lovers, but snuffing the life out of someone is evil.

Again, stop taking on obligatory fatherly/motherly roles for someone to love you.

Below are some of the reactions gathered under the tragic story…

Now he’ll rot in Jail. Men should stop this attitude of training teenagers. Most of the time, their parents are just being selfish and the girl is too young to make a decision outside their parent. If you must train a lady, marry her! Or get a written contract to back it up . — mz_velvet (@mzvelvet3) March 11, 2023

Support someone if you want to and don't expect anything in return. If I'm supporting any Lady no matter the extent ( financially) I will always keep my mind off marriage. Doing it at will not because I want to get married to you or anything in return.

Both deserve what dey got. — MãoDivino (@IsicheiKenneth) March 11, 2023

Why would you even train someone you call your girlfriend, who is not married to you? There are certain things as guys you shouldn’t do! Except you’re doing it for charity then expect nothing in return, but as a boyfriend you shouldn’t be carrying out a fathers responsibility. — onlyhalftooth (@Danyzea) March 11, 2023

I almost fell a culprit but I stopped that nonsense early enough. That heartbreak can't heal. But it should be a lesson to ladies.. By doing so, they're risking their lives because no one can endure seeing you succeed over his efforts and you eventually dump him for another man. pic.twitter.com/j476uMR7m6 — Nebertic ?? (@Nebert_A) March 11, 2023

