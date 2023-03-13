type here...
Man vows to send his wife packing out his house if she ever talks back at him

By Kweku Derrick
nigerian man to send wife packing
A young Nigerian man has sworn to send his wife packing any day she dares talk back at him at any point in their marriage.

David Agbo made this declaration when he shared his view on marriage while reacting to a post about relationships on Facebook recently.

According to him, his place as the head of the family must never be in contention and his wife shouldn’t attempt to rub shoulders with him because he paid her bride price, and provided a roof over her head.

He added that anytime she offends him, she must kneel down to apologize because he is her “lord” and must be treated as such.

Read his full post below

“Any day my wife dared to talk back at me, It will Equally be the same day I will send her out of my house, She will go back to her Papa compound straight

I can not marry you with my hard earned money and u expect me to be Equal with you in my own house. I used my money to build, Not your papa money

She must kneel down and beg me anytime she did something wrong to me, SIMPLE. She must Equally Respect me As her lord just like God commands.”

    Source:GHPage

