Manager jailed 15 years for using company’s money to stake bet

The former manager of the Hohoe branch Star Oil company took a huge risk with the company’s money with sports betting which has landed him in prison.

It obviously ended in tears for Yussif Abubakar and his family as he was jailed for 15 years imprisonment after squandering a company’s funds on sports betting.

The mother of Yussif could not control her tears after the Hohoe high court last wednesday handed a 15 year jail term to her son for stealing .

Yussif Abubakar, who was a former worker of the Hohoe branch of Star Oil Company was sentenced for stealing GH¢139,118 belonging to his company.

His mother had to be assisted at the courtroom when his sentenced was announced. She was very broken by the development as she needed physical support to find her way out from the courtroom with wailing.

Abubakar who was charged with stealing about two years ago had pleaded not guilty all along until the judgement of the full trial was delivered.

Mr Yaw Opoku Acheampong who was the trial judge in the 30-minute sentence he read out said he would have sentenced him to 20 years imprisonment but the convict, throughout the trial showed remorse.

Abubakar confessed in the courtroom that he used the money for sports betting but did not win any of the bets to enable him to repay the money he took from the company’s coffers.

Presenting the case in the courtroom, the prosecution team disclosed Abubakar was employed by the company on 17, 2012 as a washing bay manager and a pump attendant before rising through the ranks to become a branch manager for the company on March 3, 2018.