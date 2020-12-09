type here...
Politics

Manasseh Azure’s consoling message to John Mahama ahead of declaration of election results

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Manasseh Azure John Mahama
Manasseh Azure John Mahama
Manasseh Azure, in a message, tried to assuage any kind of disappointment the ex-President John Dramani Mahama may currently have as provisional results point to a win for the NPP’s Nana Akuffo Addo in the presidential elections.

In a consoling message posted on his social media, the seasoned freelance journalist prompted the ex-President to not instigate any form of violence should the final results not go in his favour.

Manasseh praised Mahama for his calm and peaceful posture and asked him to stay that way regardless of how the results go.

However, he clarified that he was not suggesting that John Mahama gives in to any injustice in connection to the electoral results just to please the people.

Manasseh suggested that Mahama goes through the right quarters in the event of any suspicion of electoral fraud backed by reasonable evidence.

His message read;

Dear John Dramani Mahama,

If the election does not go your way, don’t allow yourself to be pushed to soil your reputation as an extremely tolerant and peaceful leader.

Don’t get me wrong. I’m not suggesting that you should condone injustice in order to impress others.

A man, our wise elders say, may swallow phlegm for the fear of offending others, but no sane man swallows poison for the same reason. So I’m not saying you should allow yourself to be cheated in order to keep the image of peace and tolerance.

If you have reasonable suspicions of electoral fraud and a reasonable amount of evidence to back the suspicions, channel them to the appropriate quarters. Those quarters, no matter how flawed they may be, are certainly better than violence.

Meanwhile, Manasseh in another story had called on the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensah, to release the results to avoid the pile-up of tension in the country.

He explained that the people were itching with impatience to know who is going to lead the country for the next four years.

Nonetheless, reports from the Electoral Commission have it that the results will be declared by the end of Wednesday, December 9, 2020.

Source:GHPAGE

