Manchester City crowned Premier League champions

After a thrilling final day of the Premier League season, Man City have been proclaimed the 2021/22 Premier League winners.

City were 2-0 down to Aston Villa with 15 minutes to go, but scored three goals in five minutes to win 3-2 in dramatic circumstances that rivalled the historic 2012 Premier League title victory.

Liverpool won 3-1 against Wolves, but were only a point short of winning the Quadruple after a thrilling 38-game battle.

Pep Guardiola has led City to four Premier League titles and eight major trophies since his appointment in the summer of 2016.

Pep Guardiola speaking to Sky Sports:

“The moment we found a goal it changed everything. We are playing in not normal circumstances but you have to handle it.

“Gundogan is the best inside runner we have. We were arriving down the sides and we needed a player with the sense of tempo in the box and he’s the best.

“We are legends. When you win the Premier League four times in five seasons it’s because these guys are so, so special. We will be remembered. The first title we won with lots of margin, then at Brighton, then winning at home without fans and now with people, it’s the best.

“The magnitude of your achievement is defined by the magnitude of your rival. I’ve never seen a team like Liverpool. I know it’s tough but a huge congratulations to them. They help us to be a better team.

“Today is special as it’s the fifth anniversary of the Manchester arena attack when 22 people were killed. This is for the families. Today was special.”