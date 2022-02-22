type here...
GhPageNewsManhyia North MP robbed by armed men
News

Manhyia North MP robbed by armed men

By Qwame Benedict
Manhyia North MP robbed by armed men
Akwesi konadu
- Advertisement -

Hon Akwasi Konadu who is the Member of Parliament for Manhyia North has been robbed by armed men.

According to a source, the MP was robbed at gunpoint at his residence at Buokrom in Kumasi.

The reports indicated that the robbers made away with GHc 15,000, laptops, clothes and other valuables worth thousands of Ghana cedis.

Ernest Kwaku Agyei, 2nd Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Manhyia North, acknowledged the robbery on Asanteman FM.

The event occurred around 3 p.m. on Saturday, according to Ernest Kwaku Agyei, when the MP returned home from Accra.

Following a formal report from the legislator, the Ashanti Regional Police Command has launched an inquiry into the event.

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, February 22, 2022
    Accra
    light rain
    82.9 ° F
    82.9 °
    82.9 °
    74 %
    2.1mph
    16 %
    Tue
    87 °
    Wed
    86 °
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News