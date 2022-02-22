- Advertisement -

Hon Akwasi Konadu who is the Member of Parliament for Manhyia North has been robbed by armed men.

According to a source, the MP was robbed at gunpoint at his residence at Buokrom in Kumasi.

The reports indicated that the robbers made away with GHc 15,000, laptops, clothes and other valuables worth thousands of Ghana cedis.

Ernest Kwaku Agyei, 2nd Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Manhyia North, acknowledged the robbery on Asanteman FM.

The event occurred around 3 p.m. on Saturday, according to Ernest Kwaku Agyei, when the MP returned home from Accra.

Following a formal report from the legislator, the Ashanti Regional Police Command has launched an inquiry into the event.