The son of Nana Crack, the Chief and Tufohene of Ekumfi Akwakrom, reportedly lost consciousness when investigators exhumed the body of a 25-year-old woman in his father’s room in Mankessim in the Central Region.

On Tuesday, September 20, a pastor named Christopher Ekow Quansah was arrested over the death of Georgina Asor Botchwey, a student nurse who had reportedly journeyed from Yeji to Cape Coast for a job interview.

He confessed to aiding a chief to abduct the nurse trainee, killing and secretly burying her in the chief’s room after reportedly having several bouts of sex with her.

The suspect then led investigators to the house of Nana Crack, where the mortal remains of Georgina were exhumed from one of his uncompleted rooms.

The body of Georgina Asor Botchwey is said to have been buried for the past three weeks.

According to the Assemblyman of the area, Alex Kojo Appiah, the chief’s son who was overwhelmed by the incident could not withstand the sight of the exhumation as he collapsed out of shock and had to be rushed to hospital for urgent medical attention.

“When I came to find out that the body had been exhumed and taken to Cape Coast, I inquired of the whereabouts of his children. I was informed that the son fainted when the body was exhumed and had been rushed to the Roman Hospital for medical attention,” the Assemblyman said.

Meanwhile, the suspects have confessed to the crime, admitting they killed the nurse trainee for ritual purposes.

A Cape Coast District court has charged them with conspiracy to commit a crime, with murder and murder, contrary to section 46 of the Criminal Offenses Act 1960, Act 29.

Nana Crack and Christopher Ekow Quansah were both denied bail and remanded into custody. They will reappear before the court on 4th October 2022.

Residents have expressed fear about the incident, especially as it involves a chief.

The Assembly Member of the area, Cephas Arthur, has called on the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to beef up security in Mankessim and its environs.

He said this is not the first time such an incident is happening in the area as it counts as Number 5 within this year.