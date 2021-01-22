Many girls are begging to warm my bed after i became famous- Kweku Flick

- Advertisement -

Kweku Flick in a raw uncut interview with Ghpage TV stated that his stardom has come with lots of women willing to give “it” up.

Ghpage TV’s Ahodwo Las Vegas- legends in the making show began with an interview with budding Kumerican rapper Kweku Flick.

The musician speaking to Ghpage presenter Jibsam spoke about his music career so far, and what his projections for the future are.

Kweku Flick was among the 7 artists from the most talked-about Kumerica Movement who featured on Shatta Wale’s Ahodwo Las Vegas song.

The money hit crooner revealed that initially, he thought it was a prank when a member of his team told him about the collaboration.

Meanwhile, Kweku Flick also mentioned that he wasn’t into any kind of romantic relationship at the moment even though he has girls trying to get his attention all the time.

He stated that he enjoys the support these ladies give him but will want to keep it at fan love and not take it any further.