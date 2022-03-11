- Advertisement -

Artiste manager Bulldog has barked at the deputy minister for Tourism, Creative Arts and culture Mark Okraku Mantey tagging him as a failure in the ministry.

Mark Okraku Mantey was expected to spearhead the charge for transformation in the arts industry prior to his nomination as Minister.

Given his years of experience in the area and continual improvement at what he does, the hopes and faith in him were high.

But that does not appear to be the case, since Bulldog believes Okraku Mantey has been a failure in his current role.

Bulldog, speaking on Accra FM, said that all he’s heard Okraku Manatey do is phone his buddies in the industry and ask them for money so they don’t criticize his work.

“He hasn’t done anything since he got the position. All I know that he has done is to call his friends and give them money. What has he done, all I hear is that he calls the Arts to change people and give them monies.

We are all in the arts, I am not a doctor neither am I a Banker. I have a small brain so I can’t become a Finance expert because my addition and subtraction is bad. Arts is all I know but I’ve not been called to take any money. For me, he knows when he gives me money I will spend it and still come back to expose him,” he said.

When asked what the money handed to some coworkers was for, Bulldog stated that he feels it was a bribe to keep them quiet and not to complain.

Bulldog revealed that some of his coworkers received COVID-19 relief monies during the COVID-19 period, but that others, such as himself, did not.