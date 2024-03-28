Mark Okraku Mantey has no sense for saying I don’t have an identity, he talks too much – Kelvyn Boy scolds

- Advertisement -

Multiple award winning Ghanaian singer, Kelvyn Boy, has finally reacted to criticisms from gatekeepers who stipulate that he does not have an identity.

During a discussion on Hitz FM in 2018, the now Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku Mantey, questioned if Kelvyn had a musical identity.

He said;

“Does he have an identity when it comes to rhythms that he performs? He doesn’t. I have heard him on different rhythms, different songs and he sounds different on almost every beat.”

Reacting to this in a latest interview on Accra FM with Nana Romeo, the singer stated that it does not make sense if someone says he does not have an identity.

According to him, if people went back to listen to his songs, they’d know that he has an identity.

Using his songs, ‘Yawa No Dey, ‘Mea’ and ‘Down Flat’ as case studies, Kelvyn Boy emphasised that he has an identity.

However, he thinks Mark Okraku Mantey talks too much and further questioned what Mr Okraku Mantey has done to aid the development of the industry.