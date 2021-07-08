type here...
Market chairman dies during sexual encounter with his wife’s salesgirl

By Lizbeth Brown
Market chairman dies
The Chairman of Igbudu Market Mile 2 in the Warri South council area of Delta State, Nigeria has reportedly passed away during an intimate encounter with his wife’s salesgirl.

 The deceased identified as Okpako died at a hotel on Sunday, 4th July 2021 located in the Igbudu area of Warri.

A member of the community claimed that the deceased took some hard drugs before the unfortunate incident happened.

The source explained that the lady rushed out of the hotel crying out for help when she noticed Okpako was unconscious.

He was later rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

“It’s like he took some drugs as well as Indian hemp. I learnt he ran out of the hotel room like someone who wanted to die. They rushed him before they knew it, he went unconscious.

He was confirmed dead in the hospital. It is confirmed. The man died in a particular hotel. While we cannot tell for sure until autopsy, I think he took some drugs“, the source stated.

DSP Edafe Bright, who is the acting spokesperson of the state police command confirmed the unfortunate incident.

According to DSP Edafe Bright, the salesgirl is currently in police custody to assist in investigations.

Source:Ghpage

