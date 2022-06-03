type here...
“Marriage should be contract renewable after 5 years” – Kumchahcha suggests

By Albert
Celebrated Ghanaian preacher Kumchahcha has suggested that for the good of the couples involved, marriage should be contractual.

According to his suggestion, marriage should be renewed or otherwise after every five years if couples are happy to continue or not.

Speaking on Onua TV on the back of several marital problems which sometimes lead to the murder of spouses, Kumchahca intimated that if marriages were contractual and renewed after every 5 years, the interest of both parties would be protected.

Kumchacha prayed that if he had the power, he would enact laws that do not protect only women but ensure that marriages do not become an enduring pain for couples and that an easy exit was made for people to opt-out.

“If I had the chance, I would beg God to make marriage a legal contract.” It should be limited to a five-year term with the possibility of extension.”

“It’s a blunder to participate in incest.” Having sex with your own child is one of the most compelling reasons to engage in incest. We need a law that says men who sleep with their own children should be castrated.”

Kumchacha made the suggestion on the back of the murder of the Nigerian gospel singer Osinachi.

