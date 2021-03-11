type here...
Marriage is not the ticket to heaven; don’t die because of it- Afia Schwar

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Afia Schwarzenegger has advised young women who find themselves in abusive marriages to escape before it cost them their lives.

The comedienne took to her Instagram to admonish women not to stay with a brute man in fear of social ridicule.

According to the media personality, marriage does not guarantee a ticket to heaven nor is it a mark of success and as such women should refuse to be bound by it.

Her statement comes in the back of a story trending on social media about a lady named Lilian who was murdered by her husband.

Afia added that women should be kind enough to themselves to walk away when a relationship gets sour.

Source:GHPAGE

