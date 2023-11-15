Married man in Abena Korkor’s trending bedroom video speaks for the first time

The married man in the trending leak video that has been linked to Abena Korkor has spoken and according to him, he’s not the one in the video.

In the video that has quickly gone viral, the lady believed to be Abena Korkor and the married man can be seen playing with their genitals.

The man whose face is shown wide in the video was over the moon using his hands on his manhood while he enjoyed the feeling has being fingered out as a politician.

According to our verified checks, the man in the video isn’t the deputy director of the cybercrime unit of Ghana as earlier purported by some netizens.

The man whose real name is Jean Patrick Abena is a Cameroonian.

He’s the divisional officer of Garoua-Boulia in the East Region of Cameroon.

The video leaked in July and the lady in the video is no way Abena Korkor.

Mr Jean is a married man with kids according to the information on his Facebook profile.

As stated by him last July, the video found it’s way on the internet after it was published by a hacker to got into his social media accounts.

Below is his statement about the video that went viral on social media about 5 months ago but resurfaced last night.

